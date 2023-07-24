Scenery at Zhuque National Forest Park in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi

This aerial photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows the scenery at the Zhuque National Forest Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The park, located in the upper reaches of the east Laohe river and in the north of Qinling Mountains, covers an area of 2,621 hectares, and its highest point Bingjing peak has an altitude of 3,015 meters. Amazing scenery such as virgin forest, glacier remains and cloud sea can be seen along the road to the peak. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows the scenery at the Zhuque National Forest Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows the scenery at the Zhuque National Forest Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows visitors climbing to the peak at the Zhuque National Forest Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows visitors reaching the Bingjing peak, the highest point of the Zhuque National Forest Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows cloud sea on Qinling Mountains seen from the Zhuque National Forest Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows the scenery at the Zhuque National Forest Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows visitors climbing to the peak at the Zhuque National Forest Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows the scenery at the Zhuque National Forest Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows the scenery at the Zhuque National Forest Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows rock sea and highland meadow at the Zhuque National Forest Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows the scenery at the Zhuque National Forest Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows visitors passing rock sea at the Zhuque National Forest Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows a visitor passing rock sea at the Zhuque National Forest Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

This aerial photo taken on July 21, 2023 shows visitors passing rock sea at the Zhuque National Forest Park in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

