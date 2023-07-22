PLA Air Force to host aviation open day in NE China

Xinhua) 09:19, July 22, 2023

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force will host aviation open-day activities from July 26 to 30 in Changchun, the northeastern province of Jilin, according to a press conference held on Friday in Beijing.

The five-day event will feature various activities such as aerobatic shows, skydiving performance, actual combat simulations, and static equipment exhibitions, said Xie Peng, spokesperson of the PLA Air Force.

During the open days, PLA Air Force military band parades will take place for the first time, Xie said, adding that the August 1st aerobatics team will present the first performance to Chinese audiences with the newly-equipped J-10C fighter jets.

