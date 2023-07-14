96th founding anniversary of Chinese People's Liberation Army celebrated in Tanzania

Xinhua) 09:39, July 14, 2023

Tanzanian Minister for Defense and National Service Innocent Bashungwa speaks during a celebration marking the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on July 12, 2023. The government of Tanzania on Wednesday evening congratulated China on the upcoming 96th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), which falls on Aug. 1. (Photo by Herman Emmanuel/Xinhua)

DAR ES SALAAM, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The government of Tanzania on Wednesday evening congratulated China on the upcoming 96th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), which falls on Aug. 1.

"The 96th anniversary of PLA is an illustration of the long successful journey that the PLA has passed through," said Tanzanian Minister for Defense and National Service Innocent Bashungwa. "This long journey of the PLA has made a substantial contribution to the defense sectors in China, and outside of China."

Bashungwa thanked China for its firm support in the socioeconomic development of Tanzania, including in the security and defense sectors.

He was speaking at the celebration marking the 96th anniversary of the PLA held at the Chinese Embassy in the port city of Dar es Salaam and attended by members of the Tanzania People's Defense Force (TPDF), government officials, and representatives from foreign missions based in Tanzania.

Bashungwa called for combined efforts of states and governments to combat all forms of security threats, noting that in today's highly dynamic world, security challenges are dynamic and complex, and that security can no longer be perceived solely in terms of sovereign state affairs.

He said Tanzania will continue to look to its friend China and other friends around the world in addressing these security challenges for sustainable global peace and security.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian said since its creation by the Communist Party of China on Aug. 1, 1927, the PLA has always been an unflinching force for the national independence and liberation of China, safeguarding China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the prosperity of the country, and promotion of the Chinese people's well-being.

Chen said the PLA made significant contributions to world peace and stability, actively participating in regional and international peacekeeping operations, maritime escort operations, international humanitarian assistance operations, and bilateral as well as multilateral exchanges and cooperation.

"Looking forward, under the absolute and strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, the PLA is striving for its goal of being a modernized, world-class military," she said.

The Chinese envoy said the issue of security bears on the well-being of the people of all countries.

"As we gather here enjoying this peaceful moment, we are all aware that the world today is not peaceful with various traditional and non-traditional security threats, such as geopolitical conflicts, bloc confrontation, terrorism, hegemonic and bullying behaviors, etc.," she said.

Yu Tian, the defense attache at the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania, said the PLA has come a long way through wars and hardships and made an indelible contribution to the liberation of the Chinese nation.

Over the years, the PLA has been a vanguard force in safeguarding regional and international peace, said Yu, adding that the world is not free of conflicts, and peace needs to be defended.

"Making the world safer is China's abiding commitment. No matter what happens in the world, China's resolve to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests will not change, nor will its confidence in preserving world peace and promoting common development," he said.

