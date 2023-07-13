Home>>
Bomber participates in flight training exercise
(China Military Online) 09:14, July 13, 2023
A bomber attached to an aviation unit of the air force under the PLA Central Theater Command flies in designated route during a daytime penetration training exercise recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by He Shilong)
