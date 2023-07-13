Languages

Archive

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Home>>

Bomber participates in flight training exercise

(China Military Online) 09:14, July 13, 2023

A bomber attached to an aviation unit of the air force under the PLA Central Theater Command flies in designated route during a daytime penetration training exercise recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by He Shilong)


【1】【2】

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories