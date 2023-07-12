Railway authorities organize onboard markets, performances in SW China

Xinhua) 08:22, July 12, 2023

Passengers shop for local specialties on train No. 5630 from Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 11, 2023. Trains No.5630 and 5629 are "slow trains" operating between Zunyi of Guizhou Province and Chongqing Municipality in southwest China. Local railway authorities have been organizing onboard markets and performances, which allow villagers living along the trains' route to sell goods to passengers and meanwhile provide passengers with a special travel experience. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Staff members sing on train No. 5630 from Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 11, 2023. Trains No.5630 and 5629 are "slow trains" operating between Zunyi of Guizhou Province and Chongqing Municipality in southwest China. Local railway authorities have been organizing onboard markets and performances, which allow villagers living along the trains' route to sell goods to passengers and meanwhile provide passengers with a special travel experience. (Photo by Qin Huiying/Xinhua)

A staff member helps local villagers board train No. 5630 from Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 11, 2023. Trains No.5630 and 5629 are "slow trains" operating between Zunyi of Guizhou Province and Chongqing Municipality in southwest China. Local railway authorities have been organizing onboard markets and performances, which allow villagers living along the trains' route to sell goods to passengers and meanwhile provide passengers with a special travel experience. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Passengers shop for local specialties on train No. 5630 from Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 11, 2023. Trains No.5630 and 5629 are "slow trains" operating between Zunyi of Guizhou Province and Chongqing Municipality in southwest China. Local railway authorities have been organizing onboard markets and performances, which allow villagers living along the trains' route to sell goods to passengers and meanwhile provide passengers with a special travel experience. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Staff members dance on train No. 5630 from Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 11, 2023. Trains No.5630 and 5629 are "slow trains" operating between Zunyi of Guizhou Province and Chongqing Municipality in southwest China. Local railway authorities have been organizing onboard markets and performances, which allow villagers living along the trains' route to sell goods to passengers and meanwhile provide passengers with a special travel experience. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Staff members dance with passengers on train No. 5630 from Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 11, 2023. Trains No.5630 and 5629 are "slow trains" operating between Zunyi of Guizhou Province and Chongqing Municipality in southwest China. Local railway authorities have been organizing onboard markets and performances, which allow villagers living along the trains' route to sell goods to passengers and meanwhile provide passengers with a special travel experience. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Passengers taste local specialties on train No. 5630 from Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 11, 2023. Trains No.5630 and 5629 are "slow trains" operating between Zunyi of Guizhou Province and Chongqing Municipality in southwest China. Local railway authorities have been organizing onboard markets and performances, which allow villagers living along the trains' route to sell goods to passengers and meanwhile provide passengers with a special travel experience. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Staff members dance on train No. 5630 from Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 11, 2023. Trains No.5630 and 5629 are "slow trains" operating between Zunyi of Guizhou Province and Chongqing Municipality in southwest China. Local railway authorities have been organizing onboard markets and performances, which allow villagers living along the trains' route to sell goods to passengers and meanwhile provide passengers with a special travel experience. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Passengers shop for local specialties on train No. 5630 from Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 11, 2023. Trains No.5630 and 5629 are "slow trains" operating between Zunyi of Guizhou Province and Chongqing Municipality in southwest China. Local railway authorities have been organizing onboard markets and performances, which allow villagers living along the trains' route to sell goods to passengers and meanwhile provide passengers with a special travel experience. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Passengers pose for photos with staff members beside train No. 5630 from Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 11, 2023. Trains No.5630 and 5629 are "slow trains" operating between Zunyi of Guizhou Province and Chongqing Municipality in southwest China. Local railway authorities have been organizing onboard markets and performances, which allow villagers living along the trains' route to sell goods to passengers and meanwhile provide passengers with a special travel experience. (Photo by Ran Wei/Xinhua)

