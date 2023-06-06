SW China's Yunnan launches double-decker tourist train with full beds to improve passenger experience

People's Daily Online) 13:10, June 06, 2023

A double-decker tourist train which runs in southwest China's Yunnan Province has won the hearts of many tourists during the province’s peak tourist season.

The train, launched by China Railway Kunming Bureau Group Co., Ltd., operates daily, between Kunming and Lijiang cities at night, and between Lijiang and Dali cities during the day.

It has 11 special cabins, with each having two beds for three people, including a full bed and a single bed. The bed arrangement is suitable for families or couples. With a restaurant and a bar, the train can provide a comfortable and convenient environment for passengers.

Train attendants wear ethnic costumes, and can speak the languages of ethnic groups. The train is adorned with elements of ethnic groups in Yunnan to try to fully present the province's diverse ethnic culture to passengers.

The restaurant provides food such as rice with vegetables and meat toppings, French fries, roasted sausages, fried chicken, and drinks. Food orders and delivery services are available on the train.

Welcome aboard and discover a beautiful Yunnan!

