Suspension monorail line undergoes running test in Wuhan, C China

Xinhua) 08:21, May 12, 2023

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a train running on the suspension monorail line in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The suspension monorail line in Wuhan has undergone a running test before being put into trial operation. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This aerial photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a train running on the suspension monorail line in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The suspension monorail line in Wuhan has undergone a running test before being put into trial operation. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a train running on the suspension monorail line in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The suspension monorail line in Wuhan has undergone a running test before being put into trial operation. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a train running on the suspension monorail line in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The suspension monorail line in Wuhan has undergone a running test before being put into trial operation. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a train running on the suspension monorail line in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The suspension monorail line in Wuhan has undergone a running test before being put into trial operation. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a train running on the suspension monorail line in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The suspension monorail line in Wuhan has undergone a running test before being put into trial operation. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a train running on the suspension monorail line (upper) in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The suspension monorail line in Wuhan has undergone a running test before being put into trial operation. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a train running on the suspension monorail line in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The suspension monorail line in Wuhan has undergone a running test before being put into trial operation. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This aerial photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a train running on the suspension monorail line in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The suspension monorail line in Wuhan has undergone a running test before being put into trial operation. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This aerial photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a train running on the suspension monorail line in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The suspension monorail line in Wuhan has undergone a running test before being put into trial operation. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a train running on the suspension monorail line in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The suspension monorail line in Wuhan has undergone a running test before being put into trial operation. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a train running on the suspension monorail line in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The suspension monorail line in Wuhan has undergone a running test before being put into trial operation. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a train running on the suspension monorail line in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The suspension monorail line in Wuhan has undergone a running test before being put into trial operation. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a train running on the suspension monorail line in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The suspension monorail line in Wuhan has undergone a running test before being put into trial operation. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a train running on the suspension monorail line in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The suspension monorail line in Wuhan has undergone a running test before being put into trial operation. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a train running on the suspension monorail line in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The suspension monorail line in Wuhan has undergone a running test before being put into trial operation. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)