Languages

Archive

Thursday, May 04, 2023

Home>>

Chinese railways brace for return peak

(Ecns.cn) 15:41, May 04, 2023

Passengers walk on the platform at Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

Chinese railway braced for a travel peak as the five-day May Day holiday drew to an end on Wednesday.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories