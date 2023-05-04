Home>>
Chinese railways brace for return peak
(Ecns.cn) 15:41, May 04, 2023
Passengers walk on the platform at Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
Chinese railway braced for a travel peak as the five-day May Day holiday drew to an end on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
