Track-laying work for high-speed railway in E China's Jiangxi completes

Xinhua) 14:00, April 27, 2023

Staff members lay the track at the construction site of the Fuliang east railway station along the Nanchang-Jingdezhen-Huangshan high-speed railway in east China's Jiangxi Province, April 26, 2023. The last 500-meter-long track was laid on the Nanchang-Jingdezhen-Huangshan high-speed railway on Wednesday, marking the completion of the track-laying work for the 290-kilometer-long railway, which links Nanchang, Shangrao, Jingdezhen in Jiangxi and Huangshan in east China's Anhui. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows the Nanchang-Jingdezhen-Huangshan high-speed railway in east China's Jiangxi Province. The last 500-meter-long track was laid on the Nanchang-Jingdezhen-Huangshan high-speed railway on Wednesday, marking the completion of the track-laying work for the 290-kilometer-long railway, which links Nanchang, Shangrao, Jingdezhen in Jiangxi and Huangshan in east China's Anhui. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

