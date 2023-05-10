China's railway investment up 6.3 pct in first four months

Xinhua) 15:22, May 10, 2023

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Fixed-asset investment in China's railways went up 6.3 percent year on year in the first four months of the year, data from China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. shows.

The country's railways saw a total investment of 167.4 billion yuan (about 24.2 billion U.S. dollars) in the first four months of the year, said the state-owned enterprise, pushing forward the construction of a modern railway infrastructure system in the country at an accelerated pace.

The company said it has mainly focused on railway-related items in the country's 102 major projects introduced for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

In particular, track laying for the railway line between Tianjin and Beijing Daxing International Airport has been completed, the company said.

Earlier data showed the company's revenue jumped 18.2 percent year on year during the first quarter to 271.9 billion yuan.

