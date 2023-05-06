High-speed trains run on cloud-shrouded mountain in Hubei

Ecns.cn) 16:46, May 06, 2023

A high-speed train runs on a lakeside section of the Zhengzhou-Wanzhou high-speed railway with cloud-shrouded mountains at the background in Xingshan County, central China's Hubei Province, May 5, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Ming)

A high-speed train runs on a lakeside section of the Zhengzhou-Wanzhou high-speed railway with cloud-shrouded mountains at the background in Xingshan County, central China's Hubei Province, May 5, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Ming)

A high-speed train runs on a lakeside section of the Zhengzhou-Wanzhou high-speed railway with cloud-shrouded mountains at the background in Xingshan County, central China's Hubei Province, May 5, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Ming)

A high-speed train runs on a lakeside section of the Zhengzhou-Wanzhou high-speed railway with cloud-shrouded mountains at the background in Xingshan County, central China's Hubei Province, May 5, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Ming)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)