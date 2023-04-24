Home>>
Futuristic 'sky train' in Wuhan
(People's Daily App) 14:54, April 24, 2023
Check out the futuristic Optics Valley sky train which is undergoing a test run in the Guanggu Ecological Corridor in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province. The sky train is a suspended monorail train and adopts unmanned driving technology.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.