Library on train opens in SW China's Chongqing

People's Daily Online) 10:33, April 18, 2023

Photo taken on April 13, 2023 shows two volunteers from Chongqing Library and a train conductor arranging books on train 5610 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

A library was inaugurated on train 5610, which travels between Xiushan Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, and Chongqing North Railway Station, April 13, 2023.

The library is run by the Chongqing Library, and offers over 1,000 carefully selected books to passengers. The Chongqing Library selected classics and enlightening books for middle school students riding the train and will regularly update the books based on readers' preferences. The library will also provide free e-books, audio books and videos to meet the interests of passengers.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Du Mingming)