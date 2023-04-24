Culture, tourism expo closes in Wuhan

Xinhua) 08:21, April 24, 2023

Tourists watch a light show at Huanghelou, or the Yellow Crane Tower, a landmark in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

WUHAN, April 23 (Xinhua) -- The 2nd China (Wuhan) Culture and Tourism Expo concluded Sunday in Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei Province.

A total of 62 contracts worth over 112.5 billion yuan (about 16.4 billion U.S. dollars) were signed during the three-day event.

The exhibition area comprised approximately 80,000 square meters, attracting over 2,000 exhibitors from home and abroad. About 180,000 visitors attended the Expo.

The Expo invited cultural and tourism bureau directors nationwide, corporate leaders, and over 30 online influencers to promote culture and tourism products through livestreaming. Online and offline transaction volumes totaled 379 million yuan during the event.

Focusing on the latest development trends, new technologies, and new products of the cultural and tourism industry, a series of forums took place at the Expo.

Jointly sponsored by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the Hubei provincial government, the Expo is held in Wuhan every other year.

