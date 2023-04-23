Culture, tourism expo kicks off in central China's Wuhan

WUHAN, April 22 (Xinhua) -- More than 2,000 tourism exhibitors from home and abroad have gathered at the 2nd China (Wuhan) Culture and Tourism Expo, which opened Saturday in Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei Province.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the opening ceremony.

The three-day event aims to demonstrate new technologies and products in culture and tourism to boost tourism consumption and stimulate the recovery and development of China's culture and tourism industry.

It has attracted competent authorities from 15 foreign countries, including France, Germany, and Portugal, and international tourism organizations.

The expo, covering an exhibition area of approximately 80,000 square meters, has integrated various technological elements like VR, intelligent wearables, and robotic music performances into the overall showpiece, providing visitors with an immersive and interactive experience.

The ongoing expo also serves as a platform for emerging tourism activities like recreational vehicle (RV) travel, camping, fishing, and skiing.

Jointly sponsored by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the Hubei provincial government, the expo is held in Wuhan every other year.

