Models of Chinese-made trains displayed during Asia Pacific Rail 2023 in Thailand

Xinhua) 08:17, June 02, 2023

A train model of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) is pictured during Asia Pacific Rail 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 31, 2023. CRRC held a series of activities themed on "Discovering the world by train" during the exhibition, displaying diverse models of Chinese-made trains. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Train models of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) are pictured during Asia Pacific Rail 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 31, 2023. CRRC held a series of activities themed on "Discovering the world by train" during the exhibition, displaying diverse models of Chinese-made trains. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Visitors view the train models of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) during Asia Pacific Rail 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 31, 2023. CRRC held a series of activities themed on "Discovering the world by train" during the exhibition, displaying diverse models of Chinese-made trains. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Visitors view the train models of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) during Asia Pacific Rail 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 31, 2023. CRRC held a series of activities themed on "Discovering the world by train" during the exhibition, displaying diverse models of Chinese-made trains. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Train models of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) are pictured during Asia Pacific Rail 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 31, 2023. CRRC held a series of activities themed on "Discovering the world by train" during the exhibition, displaying diverse models of Chinese-made trains. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Children pose for a photo with the train models of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) during Asia Pacific Rail 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 31, 2023. CRRC held a series of activities themed on "Discovering the world by train" during the exhibition, displaying diverse models of Chinese-made trains. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

A visitor views a train model of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) during Asia Pacific Rail 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 31, 2023. CRRC held a series of activities themed on "Discovering the world by train" during the exhibition, displaying diverse models of Chinese-made trains. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

A child takes photos of the train models of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) during Asia Pacific Rail 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 31, 2023. CRRC held a series of activities themed on "Discovering the world by train" during the exhibition, displaying diverse models of Chinese-made trains. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)