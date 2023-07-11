SW China's Yibin adheres to green development

Xinhua) 08:21, July 11, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 29, 2023 shows the scenery of Sanjiangkou in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River. Taking ecological conservation as its priority, Yibin has made every effort in pursuing green development in recent years. The city has implemented comprehensive and systematic environmental management on the Yangtze River, achieved continuous progress, and gradually improved the layout of new energy and new material industries. It has persisted in pursuing a green, low-carbon, and circular economic system and an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This photo taken on June 29, 2023 shows a charging station for heavy trucks at the energy port of an industrial park in Sanjiang New Area of Yibin, Southwest China's Sichuan province. This charging station is equipped with replacing batteries to meet the power needs of electric heavy trucks. Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River. Taking ecological conservation as its priority, Yibin has made every effort in pursuing green development in recent years. The city has implemented comprehensive and systematic environmental management on the Yangtze River, achieved continuous progress, and gradually improved the layout of new energy and new material industries. It has persisted in pursuing a green, low-carbon, and circular economic system and an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on June 30, 2023 shows people taking a walk on a corridor at the Shunan Bamboo Sea scenic spot in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River. Taking ecological conservation as its priority, Yibin has made every effort in pursuing green development in recent years. The city has implemented comprehensive and systematic environmental management on the Yangtze River, achieved continuous progress, and gradually improved the layout of new energy and new material industries. It has persisted in pursuing a green, low-carbon, and circular economic system and an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on June 29, 2023 shows photovoltaic canopies at the energy port of an industrial park in Sanjiang New Area of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan province. Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River. Taking ecological conservation as its priority, Yibin has made every effort in pursuing green development in recent years. The city has implemented comprehensive and systematic environmental management on the Yangtze River, achieved continuous progress, and gradually improved the layout of new energy and new material industries. It has persisted in pursuing a green, low-carbon, and circular economic system and an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A driver charges a new energy vehicle under a photovoltaic canopy at the energy port of an industrial park in Sanjiang New Area of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan province, June 29, 2023. Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River. Taking ecological conservation as its priority, Yibin has made every effort in pursuing green development in recent years. The city has implemented comprehensive and systematic environmental management on the Yangtze River, achieved continuous progress, and gradually improved the layout of new energy and new material industries. It has persisted in pursuing a green, low-carbon, and circular economic system and an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A villager picks tomatoes at a demonstration base for vegetables planting by the Yangtze River in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 29, 2023. Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River. Taking ecological conservation as its priority, Yibin has made every effort in pursuing green development in recent years. The city has implemented comprehensive and systematic environmental management on the Yangtze River, achieved continuous progress, and gradually improved the layout of new energy and new material industries. It has persisted in pursuing a green, low-carbon, and circular economic system and an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on June 30, 2023 shows a pedestrian corridor at the Shunan Bamboo Sea scenic spot in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River. Taking ecological conservation as its priority, Yibin has made every effort in pursuing green development in recent years. The city has implemented comprehensive and systematic environmental management on the Yangtze River, achieved continuous progress, and gradually improved the layout of new energy and new material industries. It has persisted in pursuing a green, low-carbon, and circular economic system and an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on June 30, 2022 shows the scenery of Sanjiangkou in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River. Taking ecological conservation as its priority, Yibin has made every effort in pursuing green development in recent years. The city has implemented comprehensive and systematic environmental management on the Yangtze River, achieved continuous progress, and gradually improved the layout of new energy and new material industries. It has persisted in pursuing a green, low-carbon, and circular economic system and an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A child plays at the Shunan Bamboo Sea scenic spot in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 30, 2023. Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River. Taking ecological conservation as its priority, Yibin has made every effort in pursuing green development in recent years. The city has implemented comprehensive and systematic environmental management on the Yangtze River, achieved continuous progress, and gradually improved the layout of new energy and new material industries. It has persisted in pursuing a green, low-carbon, and circular economic system and an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This aerial photo taken on June 29, 2023 shows the Changjiang Village in Nanxi District of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The first bend of the Yangtze River in Nanxi District, Yangtze River wetland and other water landscapes lay foundation for the integration of tourism and agriculture in the village. Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River. Taking ecological conservation as its priority, Yibin has made every effort in pursuing green development in recent years. The city has implemented comprehensive and systematic environmental management on the Yangtze River, achieved continuous progress, and gradually improved the layout of new energy and new material industries. It has persisted in pursuing a green, low-carbon, and circular economic system and an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on June 30, 2023 shows the scenery of Shunan Bamboo Sea scenic spot in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River. Taking ecological conservation as its priority, Yibin has made every effort in pursuing green development in recent years. The city has implemented comprehensive and systematic environmental management on the Yangtze River, achieved continuous progress, and gradually improved the layout of new energy and new material industries. It has persisted in pursuing a green, low-carbon, and circular economic system and an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A woman runs on the bamboo island in Jiang'an County of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 30, 2023. Located on the Yangtze River, bamboo island consists of an afforested area of 2.6 square kilometers, a loop of 3.5 kilometers, a waterside walkway of 4.5 kilometers, as well as a bamboo museum, a skywalk, an amusement park and other supporting facilities. Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River. Taking ecological conservation as its priority, Yibin has made every effort in pursuing green development in recent years. The city has implemented comprehensive and systematic environmental management on the Yangtze River, achieved continuous progress, and gradually improved the layout of new energy and new material industries. It has persisted in pursuing a green, low-carbon, and circular economic system and an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on June 30, 2023 shows a scene at the Shunan Bamboo Sea scenic spot in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River. Taking ecological conservation as its priority, Yibin has made every effort in pursuing green development in recent years. The city has implemented comprehensive and systematic environmental management on the Yangtze River, achieved continuous progress, and gradually improved the layout of new energy and new material industries. It has persisted in pursuing a green, low-carbon, and circular economic system and an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on June 30, 2023 shows a scene at the bamboo island in Jiang'an County of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Located on the Yangtze River, bamboo island consists of an afforested area of 2.6 square kilometers, a loop of 3.5 kilometers, a waterside walkway of 4.5 kilometers, as well as a bamboo museum, a skywalk, an amusement park and other supporting facilities. Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River. Taking ecological conservation as its priority, Yibin has made every effort in pursuing green development in recent years. The city has implemented comprehensive and systematic environmental management on the Yangtze River, achieved continuous progress, and gradually improved the layout of new energy and new material industries. It has persisted in pursuing a green, low-carbon, and circular economic system and an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on June 29, 2023 shows the autonomous rail rapid transit T4 line by the Yangtze River in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River. Taking ecological conservation as its priority, Yibin has made every effort in pursuing green development in recent years. The city has implemented comprehensive and systematic environmental management on the Yangtze River, achieved continuous progress, and gradually improved the layout of new energy and new material industries. It has persisted in pursuing a green, low-carbon, and circular economic system and an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on June 22, 2022 shows the Lizhuang ancient town in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River. Taking ecological conservation as its priority, Yibin has made every effort in pursuing green development in recent years. The city has implemented comprehensive and systematic environmental management on the Yangtze River, achieved continuous progress, and gradually improved the layout of new energy and new material industries. It has persisted in pursuing a green, low-carbon, and circular economic system and an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A man rests by the river at Sanjiangkou in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 28, 2023. Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River. Taking ecological conservation as its priority, Yibin has made every effort in pursuing green development in recent years. The city has implemented comprehensive and systematic environmental management on the Yangtze River, achieved continuous progress, and gradually improved the layout of new energy and new material industries. It has persisted in pursuing a green, low-carbon, and circular economic system and an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This aerial photo taken on June 29, 2023 shows the Changjiang Village and a demonstration base for vegetables planting by the Yangtze River in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River. Taking ecological conservation as its priority, Yibin has made every effort in pursuing green development in recent years. The city has implemented comprehensive and systematic environmental management on the Yangtze River, achieved continuous progress, and gradually improved the layout of new energy and new material industries. It has persisted in pursuing a green, low-carbon, and circular economic system and an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

People take a walk by the Yangtze River in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 28, 2023. Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River. Taking ecological conservation as its priority, Yibin has made every effort in pursuing green development in recent years. The city has implemented comprehensive and systematic environmental management on the Yangtze River, achieved continuous progress, and gradually improved the layout of new energy and new material industries. It has persisted in pursuing a green, low-carbon, and circular economic system and an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This aerial photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows a production base for autonomous rail rapid transit systems in Sanjiang New Area of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River. Taking ecological conservation as its priority, Yibin has made every effort in pursuing green development in recent years. The city has implemented comprehensive and systematic environmental management on the Yangtze River, achieved continuous progress, and gradually improved the layout of new energy and new material industries. It has persisted in pursuing a green, low-carbon, and circular economic system and an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This aerial photo taken on June 26, 2023 shows the scenery of Sanjiangkou in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River. Taking ecological conservation as its priority, Yibin has made every effort in pursuing green development in recent years. The city has implemented comprehensive and systematic environmental management on the Yangtze River, achieved continuous progress, and gradually improved the layout of new energy and new material industries. It has persisted in pursuing a green, low-carbon, and circular economic system and an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This aerial photo taken on June 29, 2023 shows people admiring the scenery of Sanjiangkou in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River. Taking ecological conservation as its priority, Yibin has made every effort in pursuing green development in recent years. The city has implemented comprehensive and systematic environmental management on the Yangtze River, achieved continuous progress, and gradually improved the layout of new energy and new material industries. It has persisted in pursuing a green, low-carbon, and circular economic system and an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on June 30, 2023 shows people having fun at the Shunan Bamboo Sea scenic spot in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River. Taking ecological conservation as its priority, Yibin has made every effort in pursuing green development in recent years. The city has implemented comprehensive and systematic environmental management on the Yangtze River, achieved continuous progress, and gradually improved the layout of new energy and new material industries. It has persisted in pursuing a green, low-carbon, and circular economic system and an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This aerial photo taken on June 29, 2023 shows cycling enthusiasts riding on the Changjiang Village section of the Yangtze River loop greenway in Nanxi District of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Yibin, where the rivers of Jinsha and Minjiang converge into the Yangtze River, is known as the first city on the Yangtze River. Taking ecological conservation as its priority, Yibin has made every effort in pursuing green development in recent years. The city has implemented comprehensive and systematic environmental management on the Yangtze River, achieved continuous progress, and gradually improved the layout of new energy and new material industries. It has persisted in pursuing a green, low-carbon, and circular economic system and an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)