Aerial view of Great Wall in China's Hebei
This aerial photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows the Dongjiakou Great Wall shrouded in fog in Qianxi County of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Wang Aijun/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows a section of the Great Wall in Zunhua of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
