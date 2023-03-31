Great Wall protection team conducts maintenance works in north China

Xinhua) 13:17, March 31, 2023

Chai Jizhi (front) and other members of a Great Wall protection team conduct cleaning work at the Hongshankou Great Wall in Hongshankou Village of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, March 29, 2023. The Hongshankou Great Wall is nestled at the Hongshankou Village in the northern Chinese province of Hebei. In the year of 2019, local villager Chai Jizhi initiated to form a Great Wall protection team, with the goal of further protecting the Great Wall and passing on the Great Wall culture. Since then, they has been conducting maintenance works including patrolling, cleaning and fixing at the Great Wall on a regular basis. Supported by local authorities, the Great Wall protection team has been expanded from a dozen members at first to more than 80 members at present. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Chai Jizhi patrols the Hongshankou Great Wall in Hongshankou Village of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, March 29, 2023. The Hongshankou Great Wall is nestled at the Hongshankou Village in the northern Chinese province of Hebei. In the year of 2019, local villager Chai Jizhi initiated to form a Great Wall protection team, with the goal of further protecting the Great Wall and passing on the Great Wall culture. Since then, they has been conducting maintenance works including patrolling, cleaning and fixing at the Great Wall on a regular basis. Supported by local authorities, the Great Wall protection team has been expanded from a dozen members at first to more than 80 members at present. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on March 29, 2023 shows members of a Great Wall protection team conducting cleaning work at the Hongshankou Great Wall in Hongshankou Village of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. The Hongshankou Great Wall is nestled at the Hongshankou Village in the northern Chinese province of Hebei. In the year of 2019, local villager Chai Jizhi initiated to form a Great Wall protection team, with the goal of further protecting the Great Wall and passing on the Great Wall culture. Since then, they has been conducting maintenance works including patrolling, cleaning and fixing at the Great Wall on a regular basis. Supported by local authorities, the Great Wall protection team has been expanded from a dozen members at first to more than 80 members at present. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Chai Jizhi transfers a dispersed brick at the Hongshankou Great Wall in Hongshankou Village of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, March 29, 2023. The Hongshankou Great Wall is nestled at the Hongshankou Village in the northern Chinese province of Hebei. In the year of 2019, local villager Chai Jizhi initiated to form a Great Wall protection team, with the goal of further protecting the Great Wall and passing on the Great Wall culture. Since then, they has been conducting maintenance works including patrolling, cleaning and fixing at the Great Wall on a regular basis. Supported by local authorities, the Great Wall protection team has been expanded from a dozen members at first to more than 80 members at present. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Members of a Great Wall protection team conduct cleaning work at the Hongshankou Great Wall in Hongshankou Village of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, March 29, 2023. The Hongshankou Great Wall is nestled at the Hongshankou Village in the northern Chinese province of Hebei. In the year of 2019, local villager Chai Jizhi initiated to form a Great Wall protection team, with the goal of further protecting the Great Wall and passing on the Great Wall culture. Since then, they has been conducting maintenance works including patrolling, cleaning and fixing at the Great Wall on a regular basis. Supported by local authorities, the Great Wall protection team has been expanded from a dozen members at first to more than 80 members at present. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This aerial photo taken on March 29, 2023 shows members of a Great Wall protection team patrolling at the Hongshankou Great Wall in Hongshankou Village of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. The Hongshankou Great Wall is nestled at the Hongshankou Village in the northern Chinese province of Hebei. In the year of 2019, local villager Chai Jizhi initiated to form a Great Wall protection team, with the goal of further protecting the Great Wall and passing on the Great Wall culture. Since then, they has been conducting maintenance works including patrolling, cleaning and fixing at the Great Wall on a regular basis. Supported by local authorities, the Great Wall protection team has been expanded from a dozen members at first to more than 80 members at present. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Chai Jizhi and other members of a Great Wall protection team clean twigs at the Hongshankou Great Wall in Hongshankou Village of Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, March 29, 2023. The Hongshankou Great Wall is nestled at the Hongshankou Village in the northern Chinese province of Hebei. In the year of 2019, local villager Chai Jizhi initiated to form a Great Wall protection team, with the goal of further protecting the Great Wall and passing on the Great Wall culture. Since then, they has been conducting maintenance works including patrolling, cleaning and fixing at the Great Wall on a regular basis. Supported by local authorities, the Great Wall protection team has been expanded from a dozen members at first to more than 80 members at present. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)