Badaling Great Wall offers night tour in Beijing
(Ecns.cn) 14:58, April 27, 2023
Lights illuminate the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing, April 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
Night tour will open to tourists on a daily basis starting from Friday, April 28. The Badaling section of the Great Wall is a popular destination in Beijing for tourists from all over the world.
