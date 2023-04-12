Home>>
In pics: Flowers in full bloom at Great Wall
(People's Daily Online) 13:12, April 12, 2023
Photo shows blooming flowers at the Great Wall in Beijing. (Photo/Wang Shiqi)
In recent days, wild peach and apricot flowers have been in full bloom in Yanqing district, Beijing, encircling the Badaling section of the Great Wall and the mountains with bewilderingly charming beauty.
Photos
