Thursday, April 06, 2023

Blooming flowers delight people across China

(People's Daily Online) 10:19, April 06, 2023

Photo taken on March 30, 2023 shows blooming begonia flowers at a street in Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

As colorful flowers in full bloom become enchanting sights across China, people in all parts of the country go out to enjoy the pleasant spring scenery.


