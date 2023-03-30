Home>>
Beautiful scroll, sea of flowers in Jiangsu
(People's Daily App) 15:46, March 30, 2023
Why not rent a rowboat or take a long walk at this golden beauty spot? Let a scroll of rapeseed flowers unfurl before you at the 4.3-square-kilometer Qianduo Rapeseed Flower Scenic Area.
(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng)
