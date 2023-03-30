Flowers bloom at the Palace Museum

(People's Daily App) 15:50, March 30, 2023

Lilacs, magnolias, peach blossoms in various colors are in full bloom in the warm sun, decorating the red walls and yellow tiles into an even brighter view in springtime.

(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)