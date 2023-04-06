Flower industry thrives in Qingzhou, E China’s Shandong

People's Daily Online) 16:42, April 06, 2023

A flower shop owner arranges bush lilies at the China Qingzhou flower and seedlings trading center in Qingzhou, east China’s Shandong Province. (People’s Daily Online/Qiao Shu)

Qingzhou, a county-level city under the administration of Weifang city, east China’s Shandong Province, has developed a burgeoning flower industry.

Home to the largest flower trade market in regions north of the Yangtze River, Qingzhou has promoted the high-quality development of its flower industry and integrated the industry with culture, tourism and internet sectors.

So far, the annual output value of the flower industry in Qingzhou has reached 11 billion yuan ($1.6 billion), and that of other sectors related to the flower industry has exceeded 51 billion yuan.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)