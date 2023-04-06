We Are China

Cherry blossoms with colorful lights dazzle Yantai

Ecns.cn) 16:34, April 06, 2023

People are enchanted by cherry blossoms with colorful lights at night in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, April 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Yuzhi)

