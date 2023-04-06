We Are China

Peony cultural festival to kick off in Luoyang, C China's Henan

People's Daily Online) 16:13, April 06, 2023

The 40th China Luoyang Peony Cultural Festival will be held in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, from April 8 to April 23, 2023, while the peony viewing period began on April 1 and will last until May 5.

The launching ceremony of the peony viewing period was held on the evening of April 1, offering audiences an audio-visual feast through modern technologies.

During this year's peony cultural festival, Luoyang is set to launch a host of activities, including the 2023 World Research Travel Conference, a metaverse cultural show, an immersive "time travel," scripted historical role-play games, and museum-themed experiences.

Photo shows the launching ceremony of the peony viewing period in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, April 1, 2023. (Photo/Luoyang Daily)

