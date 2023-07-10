Discover ecological beauty of wetland at Dianchi Lake in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:27, July 10, 2023

The scenery of the Dounan wetland park in Kunming city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)

The Dounan wetland park is covered with lush green vegetation in summer. The lake and the blue sky and clouds enhance each other's beauty, while a gentle breeze sweeps across the lake, bringing refreshing air to visitors.

The Dounan wetland park is located on the bank of the Dianchi Lake in Kunming city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. In 2008, Kunming launched an ecological environment improvement project along Dianchi Lake. Over the past 15 years, the city has built an ecological belt spanning 62,900 mu (4,193 hectares), restoring the ecological structure along the lake.

From 2007 to the present, the vegetation coverage rate in areas along Dianchi Lake has increased to around 81 percent from 13.1 percent; the number of plant species has risen to 303 from 232, and the number of bird species to 175 from 89.

