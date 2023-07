We Are China

View of historic and cultural block of Pingjiang Road in east China's Suzhou

Xinhua) 15:05, July 07, 2023

This aerial photo taken on July 3, 2023 shows a view of a historic and cultural block of Pingjiang Road in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

People visit a historic and cultural block of Pingjiang Road in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Tourists buy souvenirs in a historic and cultural block of Pingjiang Road in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Tourists buy snacks at a store in a historic and cultural block of Pingjiang Road in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This aerial photo taken on July 3, 2023 shows a view of a historic and cultural block of Pingjiang Road in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

