Suzhou Culture and Tourism Promotion held in Budapest, Hungary

Xinhua) 09:21, June 14, 2023

Musicians play the traditional Chinese musical instruments at the Suzhou Culture and Tourism Promotion in Budapest, Hungary, on June 13, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

A visitor experiences traditional Chinese rubbing at the Suzhou Culture and Tourism Promotion in Budapest, Hungary, on June 13, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

People learn to paint on traditional Chinese fans at the Suzhou Culture and Tourism Promotion in Budapest, Hungary, on June 13, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

A volunteer presents a traditional Chinese dress at the Suzhou Culture and Tourism Promotion in Budapest, Hungary, on June 13, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

People visit a photo exhibition at the Suzhou Culture and Tourism Promotion in Budapest, Hungary, on June 13, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

