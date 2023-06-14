Suzhou Culture and Tourism Promotion held in Budapest, Hungary
Musicians play the traditional Chinese musical instruments at the Suzhou Culture and Tourism Promotion in Budapest, Hungary, on June 13, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
A visitor experiences traditional Chinese rubbing at the Suzhou Culture and Tourism Promotion in Budapest, Hungary, on June 13, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
People learn to paint on traditional Chinese fans at the Suzhou Culture and Tourism Promotion in Budapest, Hungary, on June 13, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
A volunteer presents a traditional Chinese dress at the Suzhou Culture and Tourism Promotion in Budapest, Hungary, on June 13, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
People visit a photo exhibition at the Suzhou Culture and Tourism Promotion in Budapest, Hungary, on June 13, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Photos
