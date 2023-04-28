Picturesque Wujiang of Suzhou, E China's Jiangsu fuses efforts to boost development

People's Daily Online) 13:40, April 28, 2023

Photo shows a restaurant whose design incorporates some elements of metasequoia in Wujiang district, Suzhou city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (People's Daily Online/Ma Taotao)

Wujiang district of Suzhou city, east China's Jiangsu Province, has intensified efforts to combine agriculture, culture and tourism, since its Lili township was included in a pilot area of the demonstration zones for integrated, eco-friendly development of the Yangtze River Delta at the end of 2019.

It has built many beautiful homestay hotels and restaurants with local features near Yuandang Lake, which showcases a sound ecological environment, including reed swamps and metasequoia. The architecture, together with nearby rural houses, constitutes a tranquil view, attracting many visitors.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)