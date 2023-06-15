Villages in east China focus on green and sustainable development
This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows a view of Xushan Village in Nanhu District, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province.
Under Zhejiang's Green Rural Revival Program, thousands of villages in the province have focused on green and sustainable development, exploring their own ways in building a beautiful countryside while maintaining economic gains.
In 2022, the urbanization rate of Nanhu District of Jiaxing City was 87.9%, while the per capita disposable income of rural residents reached 45,528 yuan (6,355 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Kids pose for a photo in Lianfeng Village of Nanhu District, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2023.
This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows a view of Xushan Village in Nanhu District, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province.
A visitor takes pictures in Lianfeng Village of Nanhu District, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2023.
Farmers work in a paddy field in Lianfeng Village of Nanhu District, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2023.
This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows a view of Lianfeng Village in Nanhu District, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province.
Tourists sit in a cafe in Lianfeng Village of Nanhu District, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 14, 2023.
Photos
