BRI International Green Development Coalition now has 42 members

Xinhua) 13:17, May 12, 2023

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The first group of 42 domestic and foreign institutions has joined the Belt and Road Initiative International Green Development Coalition (BRIGC).

These institutions include the All-China Environment Federation, the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, and WWF International, according to BRIGC's first general meeting of members held on Wednesday.

The coalition, initiated by China, has continuously promoted international consensus and joint actions on green development through dialogue and exchange, joint research, capacity building and industrial cooperation, Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu, who is also a BRIGC co-chair, said while addressing the meeting.

The coalition has become a major platform for promoting international cooperation on green development under the Belt and Road Initiative, Huang said.

China is willing to work with all parties to resolutely support BRIGC to play a more important role in advancing high-quality Belt and Road development, implementing the Global Development Initiative and promoting the green transformation of all countries involved, he said.

BRIGC is an international, professional and non-profit social organization, which was jointly founded in April 2019 by social organizations, foundations, research institutions and enterprises in the global ecological environment and sustainable development fields.

