Hungary-Serbia railway under construction

Xinhua) 08:39, May 12, 2023

Engineering vehicles are busy at a construction site of Hungary-Serbia railway project in Szabadszallas, Hungary, Feb. 22, 2023.

At the offices, construction sites, or even out in the fields, experts, workers from different parts of the world joined together for their common goal that is to build and upgrade the railway linking Budapest in Hungary to Belgrade in Serbia, a major project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), symbolizing deep cooperation between China and Europe. The project, aiming to help the two countries build logistics hubs and enhance the construction of infrastructures to boost the economic development, will significantly shorten the traveling time for passengers and cargo from the two cities when completed.

Engineering vehicles are busy at a construction site of Hungary-Serbia railway project in Szabadszallas, Hungary, Feb. 22, 2023.

Engineering vehicles are busy at a construction site of Hungary-Serbia railway project in Szabadszallas, Hungary, Feb. 22, 2023.

Chen Zhongliang looks on at a construction site of Hungary-Serbia railway project in Delegyhaza, Hungary, Feb. 22, 2023.

Workers carry electrical conduits at a construction site of Hungary-Serbia railway project in Szabadszallas, Hungary, Feb. 22, 2023.

Ambrusch Tamas (L) speaks to colleagues at a construction site of Hungary-Serbia railway project in Szabadszallas, Hungary, Feb. 22, 2023.

Bartha Gyorgy Janos works at China Railway Electrification Engineering Group (Hungary) Kft. in Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 22, 2023.

Chen Zhongliang (R) works with colleagues at a construction site of Hungary-Serbia railway project in Delegyhaza, Hungary, Feb. 22, 2023.

Engineering vehicles are busy at a construction site of Hungary-Serbia railway project in Delegyhaza, Hungary, Feb. 22, 2023.

New railway tracks are seen at a construction site of Hungary-Serbia railway project in Kiskunlachaza, Hungary, Feb. 22, 2023.

Chen Zhongliang (R) instructs the work at a construction site of Hungary-Serbia railway project in Delegyhaza, Hungary, Feb. 22, 2023.

