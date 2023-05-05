Feature: Chinese, Malaysian youths' dedication shines on BRI East Coast Rail Link megaproject

11:19, May 05, 2023 By Wang Yi, Zhu Wei and Mao Pengfei ( Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows a construction site of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a major infrastructure project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Kelantan, Malaysia. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Under the scorching sun in Malaysia, the construction work of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a major infrastructure project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), was in full swing.

Ten Youth Rapid Response Teams, employees from both China and Malaysia, are working actively on the construction sites along the line which expands more than 600 kilometers.

In July 2017, the first Youth Rapid Response Team of the ECRL project was established. Zhang Tan, 33, is now the team leader. Before coming to Malaysia, he had participated in the construction of a BRI project in Africa.

Zhang was carrying out inspections at the beam yard with his colleague Deng Youzhi, a technical director. Procedures at the yard were all in an orderly manner with more than a hundred pieces of precast T-shaped beams stored in a well-aligned way, waiting to be erected on the piers.

Zhang explained to Xinhua that the beam yard plays a crucial role in the railway construction. He said it is only by supplying the required, high-quality beams in an efficient way, that track-laying and erecting work can be achieved on schedule and the ECRL project can be completed smoothly.

"All our team members work at the key sites of the line and play quite important roles," said Zhang, adding that although there are some difficulties, they are devoted to their work and can produce four pieces of beams every day.

Built by the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), the ECRL is expected to greatly enhance connectivity and bring more balanced growth to Malaysia, by linking its less-developed region of Malaysia on the East Coast to the economic heartland on the West Coast upon its completion.

According to Ye Xiaoyang, deputy project director of CCCC (ECRL) SDN BHD, 2023 is a key year for the civil engineering of the ECRL project, and it is expected that the number of employees will exceed 20,000.

The project has 10 Youth Rapid Response Teams comprising 223 people, of which 185 people are aged 35 and under. They all work at important sites, such as tunnels, culverts, bridges and roadbeds, and have made great contributions to the construction of the ECRL.

Deng, from southwest China's Sichuan province, started working here only several months ago. As a newcomer, he spends most of his time in the production yard, examining all the procedures and trying his best to contribute as a technical director.

In a T-shirt dyed by sweat and marl, he proudly said that his technical suggestions had been accepted to improve the working efficiency, and as a member of the Youth Rapid Response Teams, he will uphold the spirit of craftsmanship to overcome all kinds of obstacles and to strive for excellence.

The Youth Rapid Response Teams attract not only Chinese staff but also their Malaysian peers.

Teng De Wei, a young Malaysian engineer, joined the ECRL after graduating from the University of Malaya.

"I was at the site when we drove the first pile. I have experienced a lot in the past two years. In addition to personal growth, it's also about watching the project steadily moving forward. I feel that we are getting closer to the goal," he said.

Over the past two years, with the help of his Chinese colleagues, he has adapted well to this working environment and has been participating more actively in the project.

Teng said that ECRL has brought more job opportunities for local people and that he had met many alumni from his middle school on the project.

Ye said that the project's construction work has been accelerated and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

For Teng, he believes that after the completion of the project, it will bring more convenient transportation and more opportunities.

Zhang Tan (C), leader of the first Youth Rapid Response Team of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a major infrastructure project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), inspects a construction site in Kelantan, Malaysia, April 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

People work at a construction site of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a major infrastructure project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Kelantan, Malaysia, April 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Zhang Tan (center R), leader of the first Youth Rapid Response Team of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a major infrastructure project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), inspects a construction site in Kelantan, Malaysia, April 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Zhang Tan (R), leader of the first Youth Rapid Response Team of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a major infrastructure project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), discusses production issues with technical director Deng Youzhi (C) and Teng De Wei, a young Malaysian engineer, at a beam yard of the project in Kelantan, Malaysia, April 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

This aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows a beam yard of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a major infrastructure project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Kelantan, Malaysia. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Technical director Deng Youzhi (R) and Teng De Wei, a young Malaysian engineer, discuss production issues at a beam yard of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a major infrastructure project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Kelantan, Malaysia, April 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

An employee works at a construction site of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a major infrastructure project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Kelantan, Malaysia, April 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Employees work at a construction site of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a major infrastructure project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), in Kelantan, Malaysia, April 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

This aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows a beam yard of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a major infrastructure project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Kelantan, Malaysia. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

This aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows a construction site of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a major infrastructure project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Kelantan, Malaysia. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Employees work at a beam yard of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a major infrastructure project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Kelantan, Malaysia, April 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Employees work at a beam yard of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a major infrastructure project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Kelantan, Malaysia, April 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Employees work at a beam yard of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), a major infrastructure project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Kelantan, Malaysia, April 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)