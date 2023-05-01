Interview: Establishing relations with China most important diplomatic decision, says Dominican Republic minister

Xinhua) 10:05, May 01, 2023

SANTO DOMINGO, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Establishing relations with China "has been the most important diplomatic decision" for the Dominican Republic in the past 25 years, Minister of Policies for Regional Integration Miguel Mejia has said.

Mejia made the remarks in an interview with Xinhua prior to the fifth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Beijing and Santo Domingo which falls on May 1.

"In China, the Dominican Republic has an infinite market to develop favorable trade for both countries. Everything we produce for export, both in goods and services, is in demand in China," he said.

The official noted that in the past five years China has become the Dominican Republic's second-largest trading partner and a win-win relationship has been established.

Mejia also recalled cooperation with China during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Beijing sent health supplies to Santo Domingo and made Chinese vaccines available to the Caribbean nation.

"If today the Dominican Republic is an example of the good management of the pandemic, much is due to the generosity of China," he said.

Highlighting the benefits that the Belt and Road Initiative has brought to his country's development, Mejia said that the Dominican Republic has "a privileged geographical location" which makes this initiative very beneficial.

Having made a number of visits to China since the 1990s, the official commented that China's foreign policy is based on mutual respect and equality.

China does not seek hegemony, nor is it selfish, Mejia noted, adding that this is contrary to how the West acts with its domineering vision.

"China has different principles, based on mutual respect, equality of conditions and a win-win proposition," he said, while also commending China's contributions to multilateralism.

