Chinese train maker produces first new-energy light rail train for Argentina

Xinhua) 15:50, June 06, 2023

SHIJIAZHUANG, June 6 (Xinhua) -- CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd., a major Chinese high-speed train manufacturer, has produced the first new-energy light rail train for Argentina, which is the first export project for such trains from China.

The ceremony marking the production completion of the train was held Tuesday in Tangshan in north China's Hebei Province.

The six-axle articulated train runs with a maximum speed of 60 km per hour with a flexible passenger capacity ranging from 72 to 388. With cabs at both ends, it allows two-way driving, said Luo Chao, technical manager of the project with the CRRC Tangshan.

The exterior line and color design of the train is based on Quebrada de Humahuaca, a World Heritage site in Argentina, and the viewing window design provides great convenience for sightseeing tourists traveling by train.

Powered by lithium iron phosphate batteries, the train will be used by the transport system of Jujuy Province of Argentina.

Zhou Junnian, chairman of CRRC Tangshan, said it is hoped that China's new-energy light rail trains will promote the tourism development of Argentina's Jujuy Province, and create a new model of win-win cooperation between China and Latin American countries.

