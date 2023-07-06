J-10 fighter jets soar through sky

China Military Online) 13:01, July 06, 2023

A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars through the sky on its way to a designated airspace during a recent flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)