J-10 fighter jets soar through sky
(China Military Online) 13:01, July 06, 2023
A J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars through the sky on its way to a designated airspace during a recent flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)
