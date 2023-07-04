Home>>
Armored vehicles kick up plumes of dust
(China Military Online) 10:02, July 04, 2023
Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA 82nd Group Army kick up plumes of dust as they move forward to the designated area during a maneuvering training exercise in the Gobi desert in late June, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Tongkai)
Main battle tanks (MBTs) attached to a brigade under the PLA 82nd Group Army move forward under the sunset during a maneuvering training exercise in the Gobi desert in late June, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Tongkai)
Main battle tanks (MBTs) attached to a brigade under the PLA 82nd Group Army kick up plumes of dust as they move forward to the designated area during a maneuvering training exercise in the Gobi desert in late June, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Tongkai)
