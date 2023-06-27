Soldiers build mechanized bridge

China Military Online) 09:20, June 27, 2023

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA 78th Group Army assemble a trailer-launched bridge of the Rapidly Emplaced Bridge System (REBS) for temporary transportation during a bridge-building training exercise on June 18, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ding Bosong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)