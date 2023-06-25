In pics: visitors on Huashan Mountain in NW China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 09:10, June 25, 2023

This photo taken on June 23, 2023 shows visitors on the Huashan Mountain in Weinan, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Zhang Lan/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on June 23, 2023 shows visitors on the Huashan Mountain in Weinan, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Zhang Lan/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 23, 2023 shows visitors enjoying sunset on the Huashan Mountain in Weinan, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Zhang Lan/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on June 23, 2023 shows visitors enjoying sunset on the Huashan Mountain in Weinan, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Zhang Lan/Xinhua)

