In pics: visitors on Huashan Mountain in NW China's Shaanxi
This photo taken on June 23, 2023 shows visitors on the Huashan Mountain in Weinan, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Zhang Lan/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on June 23, 2023 shows visitors on the Huashan Mountain in Weinan, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Zhang Lan/Xinhua)
This photo taken on June 23, 2023 shows visitors enjoying sunset on the Huashan Mountain in Weinan, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo by Zhang Lan/Xinhua)
