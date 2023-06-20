We Are China

Yangzhou witnesses integration of traditional culture and culture creative industry

Xinhua) 08:28, June 20, 2023

This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows a night view of the Grand Canal in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

China's Grand Canal, a vast waterway connecting the northern and southern parts of China, was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2014. Yangzhou, a scenic city through which the Grand canal runs, has been known for canal-side attractions like Slender West Lake and Sanwan canal scenic area.

In recent years, the city has been devoted to protecting its historical and cultural heritage, maintaining the distinctive features of the old town, and improving people's living environment and cultural atmosphere. Yangzhou has also fast-tracked innovation, witnessing the integration of traditional culture and the culture creative industry.

With the goal of Chinese modernization in vision, Yangzhou is making every effort to build a vibrant city featuring technological innovation, a cultural tourism city and a beautiful, livable city.

This aerial photo taken on June 15, 2023 shows people visiting the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

People take a boat tour at the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows a view of the old town of Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows a night view of a bookstore in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

People visit the He Garden in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

People take a boat tour at the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows a view of the Sanwan canal scenic area in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows a view of the Grand Canal in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This aerial photo taken on June 15, 2023 shows people exercising at the Sanwan canal scenic area in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A student plays the Guqin under her teacher's guidance at an instrument shop in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows a view of the Wenchang Pavilion in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This photo taken on June 15, 2023 shows a view of the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

People exercise at the Sanwan canal scenic area in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on June 15, 2023 shows a view of the Slender West Lake scenic spot in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows a night view of China Grand Canal Museum along the Grand Canal in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on June 15, 2023 shows a view of the Sanwan canal scenic area in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows a street view of Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

People visit a 5G-powered immersive experience zone at China Grand Canal Museum in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

People visit the China Grand Canal Museum in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An intangible cultural heritage inheritor of Kunqu Opera performs in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A child listens to stories at a bookshop in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows a view of the Wenchang Pavilion in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

