Sunday, August 15, 2021

Yangzhou launches new round of mass nucleic acid testing in key areas

(Xinhua) 09:47, August 15, 2021

A medical worker takes a throat swab sample from a woman at a nucleic acid testing site in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 14, 2021. The city of Yangzhou launched a new round of mass nucleic acid testing in key areas on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Bo)


