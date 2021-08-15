Yangzhou launches new round of mass nucleic acid testing in key areas

Xinhua) 09:47, August 15, 2021

A medical worker takes a throat swab sample from a woman at a nucleic acid testing site in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 14, 2021. The city of Yangzhou launched a new round of mass nucleic acid testing in key areas on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

