People attend COVID-19 test in Portugal

Xinhua) 15:41, May 10, 2021

Spectators queue in line for COVID-19 test prior to a comedy pilot test event at Campo Pequeno in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 9, 2021. (Photo by Petro Fiuza/Xinhua)

