Home>>
World Portuguese Language Day marked in Lisbon, Portugal
(Xinhua) 15:06, May 07, 2021
Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa attends a ceremony marking the World Portuguese Language Day at Centro Cultural de Belem in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 5, 2021. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Aerial view of S China's Haikou
- China sees 230 mln domestic tourist trips during May Day holiday
- Flower economy blooms in Guizhou
- Egrets seen at park in California
Related Stories
- International Dance Day marked in Lisbon, Portugal
- Portugal to produce space launcher systems
- Presidential election underway in Portugal amid concern over low turnout
- UK bans arrivals from South American countries, Portugal over new coronavirus variant
- Portugal announces new nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.