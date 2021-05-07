Video: We Are China

World Portuguese Language Day marked in Lisbon, Portugal

Xinhua) 15:06, May 07, 2021

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa attends a ceremony marking the World Portuguese Language Day at Centro Cultural de Belem in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 5, 2021. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

