China never requested US diplomats for anal swab COVID-19 test: spokesperson

(Photo/Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- China had never requested U.S. diplomats in China to take anal swab coronavirus tests, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily news briefing refuting U.S. media reports that claimed some U.S. diplomats had complained about being subjected to anal swab testing by Chinese authorities.

The U.S. State Department recently issued a statement saying it was "evaluating all reasonable options" to address the issue with the aim of preserving the "dignity" of U.S. officials.