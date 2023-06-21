Languages

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Attack helicopters fly over sea

(China Military Online) 09:29, June 21, 2023

Three attack helicopters attached to an army brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command fly in formation over the sea during a flight training exercise on June 9, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huanpeng)


