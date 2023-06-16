Home>>
Attack helicopters in live-fire training
(China Military Online) 16:32, June 16, 2023
An attack helicopter attached to a brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command fires an air-to-air missile at a mock target during a recent live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qiwu)
Attack helicopters attached to a brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command fire rockets at mock targets during a recent live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qiwu)
An attack helicopter attached to a brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command releases flares during a recent live-fire training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qiwu)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
