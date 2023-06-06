Home>>
MBT fires main gun in live-fire exercise
(China Military Online) 09:39, June 06, 2023
Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army utilize a main battle tank to fire at simulated targets during a live-fire exercise in late May, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Shuai)
