MBT fires main gun in live-fire exercise

China Military Online) 09:39, June 06, 2023

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army utilize a main battle tank to fire at simulated targets during a live-fire exercise in late May, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Shuai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)