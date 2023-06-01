Chinese naval ships to participate in multinational exercise in Indonesia

Xinhua) 13:19, June 01, 2023

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's destroyer Zhanjiang and frigate Xuchang will participate in the KOMODO-2023 multinational joint maritime exercise, said the Ministry of National Defense on Wednesday.

At the invitation of the Indonesian Navy, the Chinese naval ships will join in the exercise, which is to be held in early June in Indonesia, according to the ministry.

